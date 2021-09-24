News
Levan Vasadze’s ERI: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List
The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.
Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Russia-friendly ultarconservative businessman Levan Vasadze’s ERI (Nation), among them 3 women, 7 – men;
- Mirian Mirianashvili, ex-MP of Supreme Council of the Republic of Georgia, elected in 1990
- Mikheil Mamaiashvili
- Tamar Elizbarashvili
- Grigol Tabatadze
- Luka Gagnidze
- Mariam Tevzadze
- Giorgi Talakvadze
- Merabi Khachidze
- Irma Mamaiashvili
- Vazha Shubitidze
Vasadze announced going to the politicis in May 2021, but was largely absent from political life ever since over severe health issues.