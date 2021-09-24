Levan Vasadze’s ERI: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Russia-friendly ultarconservative businessman Levan Vasadze’s ERI (Nation), among them 3 women, 7 – men;

Mirian Mirianashvili, ex-MP of Supreme Council of the Republic of Georgia, elected in 1990 Mikheil Mamaiashvili Tamar Elizbarashvili Grigol Tabatadze Luka Gagnidze Mariam Tevzadze Giorgi Talakvadze Merabi Khachidze Irma Mamaiashvili Vazha Shubitidze

Vasadze announced going to the politicis in May 2021, but was largely absent from political life ever since over severe health issues.