Nativist Businessman Announces Going into Politics

Levan Vasadze, a businessman well-known in Georgia for his nativist leanings, announced during a press conference at the Tbilisi Marriott Hotel today that he is entering into politics and founding a public movement – Unity, Essence, Hope.

“The main reason for my decision was the fact that the country is in a state of permanent crisis, politically and economically, as well as culturally, socially, ideologically,” Vasadze said, stressing that “the last straw” for him was the signing of the EU-brokered April 19 deal between Georgian political parties.

Vasadze claimed that the agreement not only led to the “illegal” release of “criminals,” but more crucially, resulted in “a gross violation and reduction of the country’s sovereignty.” Should the April 19 agreement be fully implemented, Vasadze argued the Georgian state will no longer be in charge of its election administration, judiciary and other state institutions “without foreign interference.”

During his speech Vasadze also called for “fundamentally” changing the Georgian political system, citing the switch to a parliamentary system and the diminished powers of the Georgian President as the key reason behind the country’s decline.

He announced that the public movement will hold a rally on May 16 in the capital Tbilisi.

The notorious businessman has been an influential figure in Georgia’s far-right and ultra-conservative groups. Reportedly enjoying friendly relations with Russian Eurasianist ideologue Alexander Dugin, Vasadze himself has been called one of the chief ideologues of Georgian nativism.

Known for homophobic sentiments, he announced the formation of vigilante patrols against “gay propaganda” in June 2019, when he spearheaded an anti-LGBT rally. The statement led to a criminal investigation for forming, leading, participating, or aiding “illegal groupings.“ He was also at the forefront of another anti-LGBT protest in November 2019, when hate groups descended upon a Tbilisi movie theater to disrupt the premiere of a Georgian-Swedish film with gay protagonists.

