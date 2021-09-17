Ex-Chief of Military Police Extradited from Kyiv

Former chief of military police of Georgia, Megis Kardava was extradited from Kyiv to Tbilisi today. Ukrainian law enforcers had detained him in 2017.

Kardava was wanted by the Georgian authorities since 2013 on multiple charges, in eleven criminal cases. In one of the cases related to torture of detainees, Kardava was found guilty and sentenced by the court in 2014 to nine years in prison in absentia.

He was also found guilty and sentenced by Georgian court in absentia in four other criminal cases, among them the 2006 prison riot, the Navtlugi special operation, the torture and sexual abuse videos case. In other cases, Kardava also stands accused of torture, threatening with torture, humiliating and inhuman treatment, illegal deprivation of liberty and sexual actions committed through violence, as well as ordering a contract killing of a renegade Georgian army general in Moscow.

In 2011, Megis Kardava was the deputy head of the Interior Ministry’s Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti regional police department. Later, he led the Defense Ministry’s Military Police Department, but left the country in 2012 after the Georgian Dream came to power.

Ruling Georgian Dream party on Twitter called today Kardava “one of the most notorious henchmen executing numerous criminal atrocities in years 2004-2012.”

The extradition comes some two weeks before bitterly contested October 2 local elections and amid continued warming of relations between Kyiv and Tbilisi, after months long hiatus over ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s appointment in Ukraine.

A message posted recently on Kardava’s Facebook page, supposedly by his wife, claimed that his extradition was being expedited as part of a “political agreement” between Kyiv and Tbilisi, in exchange for the pardoning of Ukrainian sailors in July.

More to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)