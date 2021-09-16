Arbitrarily Detained Georgian Released from Tskhinvali Custody

Zurab Datiashvili, a Georgian citizen arbitrarily detained earlier today by the Russian occupying forces of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia has been released, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported.

Director of the SSG’s Analytical Department, Giorgi Sabedashvili said the man was released an hour after being detained nearby village of Kirbali, adjacent to the dividing line between the occupied region and Georgia proper.

The Security Service official said that after Datiashvili’s detention, Tbilisi had immediately activated the hotline administered by the European Union Monitoring Mission.

