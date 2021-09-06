Arbitrarily Detained American Released from Tskhinvali Custody

Paul Jackson Kramer, a U.S. citizen arbitrarily detained by the Russian occupying forces of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, has been released to Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported today.

The SSG said Kramer had been detained in Java district, deep into the occupied region. The authorities did not specify when the detention took place.

Kramer, a tourist, said he was attempting to cross the Caucasus Mountains toward the Black Sea, but was not aware he had crossed the dividing line between the occupied region and Georgia proper.

“I can’t say much, I was in jail the whole time and then I was released,” he commented.

The SSG said it had activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline, and informed the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions as soon the detention took place.