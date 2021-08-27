Georgia Provides Transit Hub for Afghanistan Evacuations

The Government of Georgia has said it is actively involved in assisting the evacuation processes from Afghanistan, including facilitating flights at Tbilisi airport and offering the temporary placement of international staff.

According to the August 26 statement, military cargo planes of the NATO Military Cargo Transportation Organization are currently stationed at Tbilisi airport, performing daily flights to Kabul. Up to 2,000 passengers have been transferred so far as evacuated people are flown from Kabul to Tbilisi in charter flights, the government said.

“A Regional Transit Hub has been established at Tbilisi International Airport and at the military base station of Georgian Defense Forces near the airport, with the engagement of Georgian, Norwegian, Swedish, and other member states of NATO through civilian and military personnel,” the statement added.

The Georgian Government statement also said that the Norwegian Armed Forces have set up a “Transit Healthcare Unit” at the military base station to help with the evacuation of a Norwegian Military Hospital of Kabul, if necessary.

This morning another plane landed at Oslo airport, carrying people who have been assisted in departing Kabul via Tbilisi. We appreciate the excellent cooperation with the Georgian authorities in facilitating these flights. @MFAgovge @SandAndresen pic.twitter.com/IV54O8j2oH — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) August 24, 2021

In addition, Georgia will also assist several international organizations, including the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank (WB), in the evacuation of their staff and their temporary placement in Georgia. The costs related to their stay in the country are covered by the relevant international institutions, the government says.

Georgia recently evacuated 22 Georgian citizens with the help of international partners from Kabul after the Taliban took control over the Afghan capital.

