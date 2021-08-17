Georgia among Countries Calling for Safe Departure of Those Fleeing Afghanistan

Georgia has joined the August 16 statement by 98 states and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on the safe departure of those willing to flee Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover of the country.

The signatories say that, given the deteriorating security situation, they “support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.”

According to the joint statement, “those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility – and accountability – for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.” It also says that people willing to depart must be allowed to do so, and roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them,” the statement concludes.

The statement comes as Kabul airport has seen a major storm by those willing to escape after the Taliban entered the city of Kabul to complete their takeover of Afghanistan, preceded by President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

Shocking images emerge from the airport, showing hundreds of people attempting to board available planes as land borders are controlled by the Taliban. Deaths were reported at the airport amid the chaos with footages showing people who clung to the planes in their flight attempts falling from the sky after plane takeoff.

Also Read: