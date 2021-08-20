Uruguayan Foreign Minister Visits Georgia

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, who is paying his first official visit to Georgia on August 18-20, has met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

During the meeting with the Georgian Prime Minister today, the parties discussed political relations between the two countries, as well as the issues of deepening cooperation in the spheres of trade, agriculture, economy and culture, the Georgian PM’s press office reported.

PM Garibashvili thanked the Uruguayan Foreign Minister for his country’s “unwavering support” of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After the meeting with his Uruguayan counterpart earlier today, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said that they discussed trade and economic relations, adding that the sides touched upon the issue of “moving bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.”

FM Zalkaliani said Uruguay is ready to launch talks with Georgia on signing a free trade agreement.

During the visit, Francisco Bustillo Bonasso also met with Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili and Chair of the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, Nikoloz Samkharadze.

As part of his regional tour, the Uruguayan Foreign Minister arrived in Tbilisi from Armenia and will leave the country for Turkey.

