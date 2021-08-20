Defense Minister Meets Turkish Counterpart

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze paid a visit to Turkey, where he met with his Turkish counterpart and attended the International Defense Industry Fair taking place on August 17-20 in Istanbul.

During the meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on August 18, the parties discussed the cooperation in “bilateral and trilateral [presumably meaning with Azerbaijan – editor’s note]” frameworks, the Ministry reported. Further discussion topics included the significance of international drills, joint participation in international missions, and cooperation with NATO.

Minister Burchuladze thanked his Turkish colleague for Turkey’s firm support towards Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the country’s path to NATO membership.

Today MoD Juansher Burchuladze met w/ Turkey MoD Hulusi Akar. Parties discussed 🇬🇪-🇹🇷 relations & importance of the practical support Turkey provided over the years. MoD Burchuladze also attended #IDEF 21 in #Istanbul where he met with country’s defence industry leaders. pic.twitter.com/BaobdCB0Wq — MOD Georgia (@ModGovGe) August 18, 2021

During his visit, the Georgian Defense Minister also met with Ion Oprișor, National Security Adviser of the President of Romania.

As part of the 15th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2021), a major event organized by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation once every two years, Georgian Defense Minister met with heads of Turkish defense industry companies. According to the Ministry, parties discussed establishing joint enterprises on the basis of State Military Scientific-Technical Centre DELTA, Georgia‘s national military industry organization.

