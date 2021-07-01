Defense Forces Chief Visits Romania

Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, concluded his June 27-29 visit to Romania, where he met with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă and his counterpart Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu.

The key issues addressed in the meetings included bilateral defense cooperation, implementation of Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP), and security in the Black Sea region.

Major General Matiashvili underscored active Romanian engagement in SNGP Core Team activities, while Minister Ciucă congratulated Georgia on the progress in implementing the package, expressing openness to better cooperation to increase security in the Black Sea region.

Lieutenant General Petrescu, on his part, stressed a common interest of Georgia and Romania as the Black Sea states “in ensuring security and stability” in the region. “Bilateral cooperation within NATO-Georgia also remains a constant and solid landmark for strengthening the partnership between the two armies, as well as for improving the regional security climate,” he added.

The Chiefs of Staff also discussed improved and continued cooperation in the field of defense, including through military education, by participating in annual exercises in two countries, and sharing experience in the military industry.

