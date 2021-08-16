European Georgia Names Mayoral Candidates

Giga Bokeria, chair of the opposition European Georgia party, presented today mayoral candidates to run in the October 2 local elections.

The European Georgia leader said the party will have its mayoral candidates in 13 municipalities with two of them named in Khoni and Terjola being joint opposition candidates.

Bokeria noted that his party is satisfied with coordination with other opposition forces, stressing that a message should be sent to citizens that the opposition managed “to find a reasonable compromise” on joint candidates.

“[Voters should know] that we are able to defeat [Georgian Dream founder Bidzina] Ivanishvili’s regime and to make coalition decisions in a coordinated manner,” he asserted.

The list of European Georgia’s mayoral candidates in 10 municipalities looks as follows:

Khoni – Zurab Jibukhaia

Terjola – Zurab Butskhrikidze

Gori – Eter Jalagonia

Akhaltsikhe – Zurab Sadatierashvili

Akhalkalaki – Arsen Karapetuan

Marneuli – Ahmed Imamkuliyev

Samtredia – Zhukiana Popkhadze

Kaspi – Akaki (Kakha) Gejadze

Ambrolauri – Maia Katsitadze

Tetritskaro – Nino Davitashvili

European Georgia will separately unveil its decision on mayoral candidates in Tsalenjikha, Ninotsminda and Adigeni.

The party will support other opposition candidates in the following 15 municipalities/cities: Kutaisi, Batumi, Zugdidi, Telavi, Rustavi, Tskaltubo, Martvili, Kobuleti, Khulo, Aspindza, Akhmeta, Dmanisi, Lanchkhuti, Mestia and Chiatura.

EG also teamed up with the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, Droa party and right-libertarian Girchi-More Freedom party and endorsed Tbilisi Mayoral bid of Nika Melia, the UNM leader and Tbilisi Sakrebulo Chairpersonship run of Droa’s Elene Khoshtaria.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)