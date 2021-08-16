Giga Bokeria, European Georgia party leader. Photo: EG's press service
European Georgia Names Mayoral Candidates

16/08/2021 - 20:06
Giga Bokeria, chair of the opposition European Georgia party, presented today mayoral candidates to run in the October 2 local elections.  

The European Georgia leader said the party will have its mayoral candidates in 13 municipalities with two of them named in Khoni and Terjola being joint opposition candidates.

Bokeria noted that his party is satisfied with coordination with other opposition forces, stressing that a message should be sent to citizens that the opposition managed “to find a reasonable compromise” on joint candidates.

“[Voters should know] that we are able to defeat [Georgian Dream founder Bidzina] Ivanishvili’s regime and to make coalition decisions in a coordinated manner,” he asserted.

The list of European Georgia’s mayoral candidates in 10 municipalities looks as follows:

  • Khoni – Zurab Jibukhaia
  • Terjola – Zurab Butskhrikidze
  • Gori – Eter Jalagonia
  • Akhaltsikhe – Zurab Sadatierashvili
  • Akhalkalaki – Arsen Karapetuan
  • Marneuli – Ahmed Imamkuliyev
  • Samtredia – Zhukiana Popkhadze
  • Kaspi – Akaki (Kakha) Gejadze
  • Ambrolauri – Maia Katsitadze
  • Tetritskaro – Nino Davitashvili

European Georgia will separately unveil its decision on mayoral candidates in Tsalenjikha, Ninotsminda and Adigeni.

The party will support other opposition candidates in the following 15 municipalities/cities: Kutaisi, Batumi, Zugdidi, Telavi, Rustavi, Tskaltubo, Martvili, Kobuleti, Khulo, Aspindza, Akhmeta, Dmanisi, Lanchkhuti, Mestia and Chiatura.

EG also teamed up with the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, Droa party and right-libertarian Girchi-More Freedom party and endorsed Tbilisi Mayoral bid of Nika Melia, the UNM leader and Tbilisi Sakrebulo Chairpersonship run of Droa’s Elene Khoshtaria.

