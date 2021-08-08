At 2008 War Commemoration, President Talks Hope, PM Slams UNM

At the 2008 Russo-Georgian war commemoration on August 8, President Salome Zurabishvili, Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accompanied with Government members, visited the Mukhatgverdi military cemetery in the outskirts of Tbilisi, where they paid tribute to Georgian soldiers fallen in the war.

Speaking with journalists after the wreath laying ceremony, President Zurabishvili said today is not the day for mourning, but of hope that shall not be given up. “I recall, how we hoped for years for Georgia’s forthcoming independence, when there was [still] the Soviet Union and everyone was saying it was impossible.”

She said while the Georgian people might not be seeing a concrete path leading to the restoration of territorial integrity, “not seeing this [certain] path does not mean the path is not laying ahead of us.”

President Salome Zurabishvili also noted that the Georgian cause enjoys many supporters amongst the international community and that the international support towards the country is stronger than ever.

On his part, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili spoke of “irreparable consequences” of the August War, and “enacted occupation,” and added that “here before the families of the deceased, before our heroes I don’t want to talk about political responsibility of the previous government [of the United National Movement].”

“We had made our assessment about it and the Georgian people had made its verdict [already], but I would like to remind everyone, that no [Georgian] government shall repeat similar anti-state provocations,” the Prime Minister went on, adding that “it is our duty to defend our country, the territorial integrity of our country, its sovereignty and to defend our people from any agression, inveders and occupiers.”

It was not immediately clear which “provocations” the Prime Minister referred to.

Noting that the Georgian Dream government has chosen “pragmatic” policy to address the Russian occupation, PM Garibashvili said “our governance is distingusihed, among others, as we have averted our people and our country more escalation, more hardships, and war and the destruction that the war brings.”

“With our purposeful, conststent and peaceful policy, I believe, time will come when our country will be reunited,” he said.