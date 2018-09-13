Salome Zurabishvili’s Remarks on August War

August 6: Russia launched the war a century ago. We yielded to Russia’s provocation [in 2008] and got involved in the hostilities. It was Georgia who launched this part of hostilities. It is widely known and it represents an official version that was also confirmed by the European Union. The tragedy of war is our tragedy and – let me say one thing – as the President, I will never yield to provocations because when you are a small country, you should be cleverer than your enemy.

August 8: If you need an explanation of what has happened, I will put this issue otherwise: how should we explain the developments, when the hostilities were unleashed at the time, when Georgia had no advantage. When Georgia had been warned by its allies not to take military steps, because it would not receive any assistance, when you do not pin hopes on any assistance, when you have no advantage, when the factor of surprise is not on your side, how else can we explain yielding to provocations and launching mass shelling of your own population? Stupidity, whims of the insane President or a strange and unclear deal with our centuries-old enemy?… This is the question that you [journalists] should ask.

August 9: During the last two days, I heard a number of statements and interpretations on my August war remarks. 1. There is a clear answer to the question who was aggressor in 2008 and it was Russia. Before August 2008, Russia had illegally occupied our territories, preparing for the August war, and Saakashvili and his inner circle had information about it. In August 2008, the ongoing processes developed under the Russian scenario, as it had been prepared long before the August war. 2. There is a clear answer to the question whether Saakashvili and his inner circle contributed to the implementation of the Russian scenario and it is ‘yes.’ Moreover, stupid and treacherous behavior by Saakashvili and his inner circle was a necessary precondition for implementation of Putin’s scenario. Instead of answering Russian provocations with ensuring security of our population and attracting international partners’ attention, he gave a military response to Russia’s military provocations that was used by Russia as a pretext for unleashing the war against Georgia. It was a huge crime committed by Saakashvili and his National Movement against Georgian people and the Georgian state. We should remember about it for two reasons: not to allow their return to power and to ensure that no future government commits similar irreparable crimes against the country and its own people. I will always reiterate it, no matter how bitter this truth may appear for the National Movement and its satellites, who were and remain Russia’s stronghold in our country. An finally, those people blaming me, [people] who allowed Russia to bring back its troops – withdrawn due to my huge efforts from this country – is nothing but insolence and feeble attempt to overshadow the crimes committed by them. This is my final comment on August war. We have an interesting presidential, European campaign ahead of us.

August 11: Let me repeat – but I think, nobody is interested in it – that Russia launched the war a century ago and I, my family and all emigrants are the first victims … it is a century-old war unleashed by Russian imperialism against Georgia’s independence. The fact is that it was Russia who launched the war and if anyone in this country does not know about it, it is a problem… What happened in 2008? We should ask this question to all Presidents, because it is an important question for us. We are still facing this threat. We see what is happening in the region and throughout the world, and we see current Russian rulers. So, it is absurd to think that similar threats will not reoccur in future. I reiterate that it is the President’s duty to evade similar threats from the country in order not to lose new territories and do everything together with our partners rather than against their recommendations. The Americans and Europeans were frequently telling us the same. When I worked on the withdrawal of Russian military bases from Georgia, between the talks with the Russian side, I tried to meet our American partners and EU officials, because we, as a small country, have no right not to be in line with our strategic or non-strategic partners. It was the occasion when we were left alone at the expense of our territories.

August 24: I have always stated and will again reiterate that the war was unleashed early in the 20th century; it has not stopped since then and this one [August war] was one of the hostilities unleashed by Saakashvili. It is not my fault, its Saakashvili’s fault and he should be held accountable. Who launched provocations? Who unleashed the war? – it was permanent. I served as the minister in 2004 and I know how they were entering through the Roki Tunnel. I will not stay in the format of self-justification; I fell pity for those people, who try to talk with me sarcastically over this issue.