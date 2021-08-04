Garibashvili Says Most TV Channels Want to “Zombify” Public

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on August 3 most Georgian TV channels and politicians want to “zombify” the entire public through “artificially created everyday crises, sabotages, blackmailing and plotting conspiracies against their people and the country.”

Speaking at the presentation of the 10-year plan of the Office of the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, which oversees the occupied regions, the Prime Minister raised concerns about what Abkhaz or Ossetian youth “may think” when they switch to Georgian channels.

“They hear on a daily basis violence rhetoric, spite, feud, evil,” he said, adding that young people from occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions see that “we, inside the country, failed to resolve, settle, reconcile, define what are the priority issues, problems, and objectives.”

“We should make it without alternative for the Abkhaz and Ossetians to coexist with us,” PM Garibashvili concluded.

