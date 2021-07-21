Georgian Dream Leaders Talk Local Elections

Georgian Dream leaders expressed confidence they will secure a confident victory in the October 2 local elections, during their addresses at the presentation of incumbent Kakha Kaladze as the ruling party’s pick for the Tbilisi mayoral race.

Ruling party chair MP Irakli Kobakhidze and PM Irakli Garibashvili both dubbed as extremely “significant” the upcoming polls, which will decide the fate of snap parliamentary elections long demanded by Georgian opposition. The EU-mediated April 19 agreement says if the GD receives less than 43% in the proportional vote, an early general vote is to be called for 2022.

“We all understand how much of a large significance they nearing local elections have, which will define our country’s future stability,” said the Georgian Prime Minister. Slamming his opponents for having “no actual agenda,” he claimed the opposition aims to sow “destabilization, perpetual disturbance and chaos” in the country.

He said that the key achievement of the ruling party was “bringing freedom, peace and stability” to the Georgian people. PM Garibashvili also stressed that the GD’s victory in 2012 over the “violent, oppressive” United National Movement administration served as the “foundation” for the country’s development.

“This grave past will never return to our country, with your support,” said PM Garibashvili. “I believe that in every city and municipality, the Georgian Dream will win convincingly.”

GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze on his part said the ruling party is assured they “will receive the vote from every other voter,” in the local elections. “We are convinced that Georgian public will again say no to parties and politicians, whose activities are highlighted by neglecting democracy and rule of law, gross violations of human rights, conceding our country’s territories.”

MP Kobakhidze also said the GD’s victory in the local polls “is a necessary precondition” for the unhindered and stable development of Georgia and its democracy.

Georgian Dream garnered 48.22% of votes in the proportional part of the hotly-contested 2020 parliamentary elections, and secured wins in all 30 single-mandate majoritarian constituencies. However, GD won 17 of the 30 seats in runoffs, which were boycotted by the opposition candidates.

Mayor Kaladze received 51.09% of votes in his initial run for the post in 2017, while Georgian Dream received 55.81% of votes in the local elections.

