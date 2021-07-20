Georgia Receives 500,000 Sinovac Doses

Georgia received 500,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on July 18, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced today.

The Prime Minister argued that Georgia now has more vaccine shots available “than needed,” and called on the public to participate more actively in the vaccination drive.

The new batch follows the arrival of 28,000 Pfizer shots on July 14, and half a million shots each of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines on July 2.

Georgia initiated its vaccine rollout on March 15, and as of today, 368,179 persons have received at least a single jab, while 132,207 have been fully vaccinated. AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer shots are being administered in the country.

Georgia reported 2,616 new cases of COVID-19 today, as the daily test positivity rate spiked at 7.19%. Active cases of infection have also soared, standing at 18,197, the highest since December 25, 2020.

Also Read: