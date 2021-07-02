COVID-19 vaccine vial. Photo by Hakan Nural via Unsplash.com
Georgia Receives Million Doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac Vaccines

02/07/2021 - 17:11
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced on July 2 that one million doses of China-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Georgia.

“We are ready to begin the mass vaccination process since Monday,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Garibashvili also said Georgian authorities expect additional half-million doses of Sinopharm and half-million doses of Sinovac in the coming weeks. He added that Pfizer will begin supplying step-by-step one million doses of its vaccine starting in July.

