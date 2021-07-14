Georgia Receives 28,000 Pfizer Vaccines

Georgia has received 28,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, health officials reported today. Registration begins at 15:00 today, with adults over 18 allowed to sign up, while inoculation with the batch of vaccines begins on July 16, according to the Health Ministry.

National Center for Disease Control Chief Amiran Gamkrelidze said the jabs arrived as part of a contract between the Georgian Government and Pfizer, a deal that envisages the country receiving 1,000,350 doses in total through 2021, gradually. Gamkrelidze said the next batches of the vaccines are set to arrive every week in July.

Pfizer jabs will be administered in three cities, Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi, overall in seven hospitals.

Georgia initiated its vaccine rollout on March 15, and as of today, 317,537 persons have received at least a single jab, while 122,180 have been fully vaccinated. AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer shots are being administered in the country.

On July 14, Georgia reported 1,663 new cases of COVID-19, 769 recoveries and 13 fatalities. In total, there are 381,336 reported confirmed cases, 361,327 recoveries and 5,492 COVID-19-related deaths.

