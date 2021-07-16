Sanctions One of ‘Many Tools’ Available, U.S. Ambassador Says

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan noted “sanctions are one of many, many tools that are available” in her July 16 remarks, made after three statements by Secretary Antony Blinken, State Department and the Embassy that condemned the appointment of six judges to Georgia’s Supreme Court.

The Ambassador reiterated that the U.S. is “deeply disappointed” with the nominations going through despite calls for a pause until “broad, inclusive, multi-party judicial reform.”

She asserted that statements issued by the U.S. government “should be taken very seriously and not disregarded as having been made in haste,” alluding to July 14 remarks by ruling Georgian Dream party chair Irakli Kobakhidze saying Georgia’s “international partners make hasty statements sometimes.”

MP Kobakhidze’s comments came in response to a Rustavi 2 talk show host’s question about Ambassador Degnan’s earlier statement criticizing Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili for lack of “forceful leadership” during homophobic pogroms of July 5.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)