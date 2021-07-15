GD Chair: International Partners’ Statements ‘Sometimes Hasty’

“Unfortunately our international partners also make hasty statements sometimes,” said ruling Georgian Dream party chair Irakli Kobakhidze, asked to comment on U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan’s criticism of Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili for lack of “forceful leadership” during homophobic pogroms of July 5.

In the interview with Rustavi 2 TV on July 14, MP Kobakhidze argued “certain faults can be seen” in the U.S. Ambassadors’ remarks of July 11.

He also criticized another statement that “connected” the death of TV Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre Lashkarava with the violence of July 5, “which turned out not to be true.” The GD chair presumedly referred to the U.S. Embassy calling on July 11 for “an end to the violence that has already caused one tragic loss of life.”

Lashkarava died six days after being assaulted brutally by far-right radicals, on July 11. Police officials cited an interim chemical expertise report, naming drug overdose as a possible cause of death.

Lashkarava’s family and colleagues distrust the forensics and argue the authorities are attempting to discredit the deceased journalist. They note Lashkarava was prescribed morphine when he was being treated for injuries received during the attack.

