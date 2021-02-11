Restrictions Eased on Enguri Crossing Point

Tbilisi said the restrictions were eased on the Enguri crossing point, the only functioning passage linking Russian-occupied Abkhazia to Georgia proper, after Abkhaz-imposed closure for over eleven months.

The eased rules for crossing will allow certain residents, including the elderly, pensioners, and persons with special needs, to travel to Tbilisi-controlled territory and back.

Moreover, the mandatory quarantine period for those coming to Georgia proper has been reduced to five days from twelve previously.

The Abkhaz authorities effectively closed the Enguri crossing point since late February 2020, citing coronavirus pandemic fears, of last year. Since then, Sokhumi has allowed five humanitarian corridors with Georgia proper, benefitting a total of 4,711 persons.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)