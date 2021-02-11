Enguri crossing point, connecting Sokhumi & Tbilisi-controlled territories of Georgia. Photo: Nana Abshilava via Nuzhnaya Gazeta
News

Restrictions Eased on Enguri Crossing Point

11/02/2021 - 15:43
15 Less than a minute

Tbilisi said the restrictions were eased on the Enguri crossing point, the only functioning passage linking Russian-occupied Abkhazia to Georgia proper, after Abkhaz-imposed closure for over eleven months.

The eased rules for crossing will allow certain residents, including the elderly, pensioners, and persons with special needs, to travel to Tbilisi-controlled territory and back.

Moreover, the mandatory quarantine period for those coming to Georgia proper has been reduced to five days from twelve previously.

The Abkhaz authorities effectively closed the Enguri crossing point since late February 2020, citing coronavirus pandemic fears, of last year. Since then, Sokhumi has allowed five humanitarian corridors with Georgia proper, benefitting a total of 4,711 persons.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
11/02/2021 - 15:43
15 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Security Service Talks Occupation, Arbitrary Detentions

Security Service Talks Occupation, Arbitrary Detentions

11/02/2021 - 15:56
Photo of New Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Adjara Police Chiefs Appointed

New Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Adjara Police Chiefs Appointed

11/02/2021 - 14:55
Photo of New Acting Head of Ochamchire District Appointed

New Acting Head of Ochamchire District Appointed

11/02/2021 - 14:52
Photo of Georgia in CoE Report on LGBT Rights

Georgia in CoE Report on LGBT Rights

11/02/2021 - 13:36
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button