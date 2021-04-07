Enguri crossing point, connecting Abkhazia region to Georgia proper. Photo: Apsnypress
Fourth Gali Georgian Found Dead in Enguri River

07/04/2021 - 20:00
Following earlier report of three drowning in the Enguri River attempting to cross into Georgia proper, a fourth resident of Russian-occupied Abkhazia’s Gali district has been found dead in the river, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) confirmed to Civil.ge.

According to media reports, the deceased is the spouse of one of the three persons whose bodies were found in the river earlier today.

The SSG said earlier today that three residents of the ethnic Georgian majority district took to the Enguri river to avoid being detained by the occupation forces for crossing the dividing line on the ground.

