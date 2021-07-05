Police Vow to Investigate Attacks Against Tbilisi Pride, Shame Movement Offices

The Ministry of Interior of Georgia said has launched investigation into today’s attacks against Tbilisi Pride and Shame Movement offices in downtown Tbilisi.

The offices of Tbilisi Pride and youth-led Shame Movement, both organizers of the now-cancelled LGBTQ+ March for Dignity, were attacked by far-right counterprotesters.

Police said probe has been launched under Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving damage or destruction of property.

Police also confirmed that in Shame Movement’s office, located right behind the Parliament building, homphobic mob damaged the media equipment, while attempting to rush into the office.

