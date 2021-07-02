Deputy Interior Minister Resigns

Deputy Minister of Interior Vladimer Bortsvadze resigned, Georgian media reported late on July 2. The media cited the Ministry of Interior as saying that Bortsvadze had filed his resignation.

Lieutenant Colonel Vladimer Bortsvadze was appointed as a Deputy Minister of Interior in February 2019, when Giorgi Gakharia, former Prime Minister, served as Interior Minister. Previously Bortsvadze served on various positions in the prosecutor’s office in 2006-2018 and has moved to the Ministry of Interior in April 2018, to head the Central Criminal Police Department.

