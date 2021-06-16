Georgia in EU-Russia Relations Report

“The EU will continue to raise Russia’s consistent breaches of international law in Ukraine, Georgia and elsewhere prominently,” pledges a joint communication document published on June 16 by the European Commission and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The document, addressed to the European Council and Parliament, underscores that Russia “undertakes direct military and hybrid actions in the unresolved conflicts that it feeds in Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.”

Meanwhile, the report notes, the EU has continued the non-recognition policy on the “Russian-supported ‘independence’ of the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” as well as regarding the “illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula.”

“The EU also continued to counter the Russian government’s attempts to portray itself as a mediator and not a party to the territorial conflicts affecting Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova,” the document reads.

The 13-page joint communication document, titled “EU-Russia relations – Push back, constrain and engage,” was penned by the High Representative and by the Commission in response to a request by the European Council for a report with policy options on relations with Moscow.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)