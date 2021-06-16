EU, U.S. Pledge Support to Georgia’s Reforms, Sovereignty

The statement of the U.S.-EU Summit held a day after the NATO’s 2021 Brussels Summit pledged on June 15 support “to the reform path” of Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova.

“We are determined to continue to stand in support of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the EU’s Eastern partners,” the document highlighted. The U.S. and EU also noted they resolve to work towards “long-term peace, resilience, and stability” in the South Caucasus.

The document also condemned Russia’s “continued actions to undermine” Georgia’s and Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

“To coordinate our policies and actions, we plan to establish a U.S.-EU high-level dialogue on Russia,” the statement underscored.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)