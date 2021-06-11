Parliament Lowers Number of MPs Needed to Establish Political Group

The Parliament of Georgia today with a third hearing endorsed amendments to the rules of procedure, lowering the number of MPs required to form a political group from four to two.

Based on the freshly adopted changes, which are to only affect the current convocation of the Parliament, a political group and its chairperson will have the same rights as a parliamentary faction.

With the amendments coming into force immediately, the two Citizens party MPs, Alexander Elisashvili and Levan Ioseliani, initiators of the change, and the NPC Girchi party, comprised of three MPs, will now be able to establish a political group.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)