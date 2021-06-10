Ozurgeti Flour Mill Plant Strike Ends

Workers of western Ozurgeti-based flour milling plant Gulistani, who have been striking over pay cuts for the last 38 days, today reached an agreement with the company management, the Georgian Trade Unions Confederation (GTUC) reported.

The workers are expected to sign the agreement on June 12 and will be returning to work on June 14, according to the report.

The company representative Marina Chkhaidze confirmed to Civil.ge that the sides are set to sign a deal on June 12, involving a salary agreement, said however she cannot specify further details before the mediator has drafted the relevant document.

The workers went on strike in early May over pay cuts, among others, alleging that the company pays them GEL 400 (USD 118) per month, which is GEL 250 (USD 73) lower than their salary on paper.

The Gulistani plant is run by Guria Express LLC, fully owned by Ismail Bölükbaş, a citizen of Turkey.

