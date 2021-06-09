Shukruti Residents Strike Deal with Georgian Manganese

Online media outlets reported late on June 9 that residents of Shukruti village in western Chiatura municipality, who have protested for more than 100 days over mining activities damaging their homes, have finished their hunger strike and protest after reaching an agreement with the company.

The details of the deal were not immediately clear. Protest participants and the Georgian Manganese, the company behind mining activities, are expected to deliver detailed statements on June 10.

Media quoted protesters as saying that Levan Samkharauli National Forensics Bureau will assess the damage, which should then get compensated by the company. The Georgian Manganese said on June 3 it appealed to the National Forensics Bureau to estimate the market price of Shukruti residents’ real estate and the damages the latter sustained.

Also Read:

More to follow