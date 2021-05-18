Glovo Delivery Couriers on Strike Over ‘Diminished Wages’

Some 200 couriers of the Barcelona-based Glovo food delivery company were on strike and rallying since May 16 over a recent decision limiting daily working hours for couriers, changing the existing bonus system, and allegedly reducing compensation for the traveled distance.

The company stated that as per the new policy the daily limit on working hours will be shrunk from 12 hours to 10, while the bonus mechanism, currently based on the number of weekly deliveries, will be swapped for an hourly system. Also, Glovo plans to only compensate the distance from the pick-up spot to the delivery location, now ignoring the distance traveled to reach the food facility.

However, the base compensation per delivery is set to rise by GEL 0.30 to 2.3 (USD 0.68), and the per-kilometer wage will increase by GEL 0.10 to 0.50 (USD 0.15).

With the changes scheduled to come into effect on May 24, the striking couriers claimed the policy amendments would certainly lead to a noticeable reduction in their earnings, and demanded that Glovo reverted the planned changes.

The company faced several periods of downtime due to the strikes over the last three days. Also, the May 16 rally led to the prompt sacking of some 50 couriers, who the company accused of disrupting deliveries by accepting orders without completing them.

Following a negotiation on May 17, Glovo offered to fix the new hourly bonus system in place for a year. This proposal benefits part-time delivery drivers but “unavoidably diminishes” the wages of those working full time, said a protesting courier who attended the meeting.

According to media reports, Glovo couriers were thus split on the proposal, with some returning to work for the company, while others vowing to maintain the strike and continue demanding a return to the previous terms. However, the company itself said that it has reached an agreement with the majority of the couriers.

Glovo couriers were also on strike in late January, protesting cut wages and demanding better working conditions, which led the company to partially agree to the demands. Earlier on March 25, couriers of Tallinn-based food delivery company Bolt Food were also protesting lowered wages and alleged baseless sacking of personnel, though failed to yield a compromise from the company.