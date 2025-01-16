Photo Story | Georgia Goes on Strike

On Wednesday, January 15, thousands of people took to the streets across Georgia in the largest strike in the country’s history. The three-hour warning protest strike was aimed at warning the ruling party of the dangers of Georgia’s isolation if it refuses to back down. Workers from banks, pharmacies, retail stores, restaurants, telecommunications, and many other sectors participated. The strike began at 3 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m., when protesters gathered as usual in front of the parliament on Rustaveli Avenue, which was once again blocked. The protesters repeated their demands to the Georgian Dream: the release of the people arrested during the protests and the holding of new elections.

Civil.ge’s Guram Muradov captured the moments of the general protest strike in Tbilisi.

Also Read: