Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Governor Resigns

Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti Governor Malkhaz Toria resigned today, after holding the post for nearly four months. He did not make any public statements explaining the reasons behind the decision.

Media reports claim Toria plans to join Giorgi Gakharia’s newly-founded “for Georgia” party.

Toria was appointed as the Governor in February 2021 by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, shortly before his own resignation. Toria was initially tapped as the Deputy Governor of Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti in April 2020, and then served as the acting Governor from August 2020 to February 2021.

The development follows a series of resignations by Gakharia-affiliated officials in May, including the Zugdidi Municipality Mayor and the Deputy Mayors of Gori Municipality.

