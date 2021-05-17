Zugdidi Municipality Mayor Resigns

Zugdidi Municipality Mayor Giorgi (Gega) Shengelia announced today his resignation. Shengelia cited “evolved political situation” behind the decision, presumably referring to his sympathies towards former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who is expected to announce new political party in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes a week after Deputy Mayors of the eastern Gori Municipality, Paata Ivanishvili and Erasti Elijarashvili, quit the ruling Georgian Dream party and resigned on May 11, citing pressure from the Mayor Konstantine Tavzarashvili over their affiliation with Gakharia’s political team. The Gori resignations was shortly followed by the resignation statement of eastern Khashuri Municipality Deputy Mayor Zurab Rosebashvili, who also said he was forced into resigning by acting Khasuri Mayor Zviad Kurdadze.

Shengelia served the post since 2019.

