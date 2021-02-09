PM Gakharia Appoints Four New Governors

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on February 9 appointed new Governors to four regions, Guria, Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Shida Kartli and Racha-Lechkhumi – Kvemo Svaneti.

Giorgi Sakhokia, who served as the Deputy Head of the Government Administration up until now, was appointed as the Governor of the Guria region in western Georgia, replacing Zurab Nasaraia.

Davit Nozadze, who has previously occupied several high-ranking positions at the National Probation Agency, replaced Acting Governor Manana Narimanidze in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, a mountainous region north of the capital city of Tbilisi.

Mamuka Saghareishvili, the Deputy Head of the Samtskhe-Javakheti Police Department since 2020, became the Governor of the Shida Kartli region in eastern Georgia, replacing Acting Governor Simon Guledani.

Parmen Margvelidze, who already served as the Racha-Lechkhumi – Kvemo Svaneti Governor in 2013-2017, replaced Acting Governor Giorgi Makarashvili in the same, northwestern region.

Kvemo Kartli Governor Shota Rekhviashvili, Samtskhe-Javakheti Governor Besik Amiranashvili, Imereti Governor Zviad Shalamberidze, as well as Kakheti Acting Governor Irakli Shioshvili and Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti Acting Governor Malkhaz Toria all retained their posts.

Moreover, PM Gakharia appointed Konstantine Ananiashvili, previously Head of the Police Department in the coastal Adjara region, as the Head of the Government Administration’s Regional Policy and Coordination Service.

