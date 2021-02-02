Logo of the Georgian Foreign Ministry. Photo: MFA Georgia
Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova FMs Call for ‘New Opportunities’ from the EU

02/02/2021 - 14:11
Foreign Ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova addressed a joint letter to the EU High Representative Joseph Borrell, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, and Foreign Ministers of the EU member states. The authors said the Eastern Partnership (EaP) should allow the partners to move closer to the EU, Georgian Foreign Ministry reported on February 2.

According to the Ministry, three EaP states look to more economic cooperation and political dialogue with the EU, gradually leading to full integration into the union’s internal market.

FMs also emphasized that to remain relevant, the EaP needs to adapt to “the new realities and needs” of all the partner countries, by strengthening cooperation in various fields envisaged in the Association Agreement, including energy, justice, health, and strategic communications.

The letter called particular attention to cooperation in the security and defense fields, asking the EU to increase its role in conflict resolution.

“This joint letter contributes to the formation of a new, strategic, long-term vision that would be a message of support for the associated partners,” FMs concluded.

