Massive Protest Against Namakhvani HPP Underway in Tbilisi

The half-year-long protest against the construction of Namakhvani HPP in western Georgia’s Rioni Valley has shifted to the capital, as Save Rioni Gorge activists organized today a massive demonstration in downtown Tbilisi.

The activists arrived from Kutaisi city in the afternoon, meeting up with their supporters in Tbilisi, where they rallied on the First Republic Square and presented their demands.

Activist leader Varlam Goletiani called for terminating the state’s contract with Namakhvani HPP investor, launching probes into officials involved in drafting and signing the document, including Economy Minister Natia Turnava, and imposing a moratorium on similar projects until a coordinated energy policy is developed.

If the Georgian authorities do not meet the demands by noon tomorrow, “we will paralyze the capital city completely,” Goletiani declared.

“The fight begins here and now, and we will see it through until [the issue] is decided in favor of the people,” he said, calling on supporters to brace for long-term, “rational” and strategic efforts against the Namakhvani HPP construction. Goletiani stressed that civic engagement and protests are necessary to hold the authorities accountable.

Another protest leader Marita Museliani said the activists had to resort to the “extreme demands” after the two dialogue efforts with the authorities proved unsuccessful.

More to follow

Background

The Namakhvani project, carried out by Enka Renewables, encompasses two separate HPPs of 333 MW and 100 MW on the Rioni River. 90% of the company’s shares belonging to the Turkish ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi A.S and 10% to the Norwegian Clean Energy Group.

Through the project, the government hopes to enhance its energy security and to employ up to 1,600 Georgians with the “foreign direct investment in the amount of USD 800 million.”

But activists, CSOs, and locals cite the seismic and other natural disaster risks, potential environmental damage, the contractual conditions that allow the investor to confiscate private property and utilize natural resources, and extensive right to seek the government compensation for damages, as some of their key concerns.

The protests have taken many forms, ranging from setting up tents around the project’s site to prevent construction works to holding massive rallies in Kutaisi city. Following the Government’s largely unsuccessful attempts at negotiating with the protesters, activists announced in April that rallies would continue in Tbilisi, arguing the authorities do not consider making significant concessions.

Follow our Namakhvani tag for earlier developments about the controversial project.