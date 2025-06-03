Olisov to Represent Russian Diplomatic Interests in Georgia

Dmitry Olisov has been appointed Head of the Russian Federation’s Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on June 2. Olisov replaces Dmitry Trofimov, who led the section from January 2021 until his resignation on May 5.

Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia following the 2008 August war. Since then, the two countries have maintained limited diplomatic contact through interest sections operated by the Swiss embassies in Tbilisi and Moscow.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Olisov, 45, has served in the diplomatic service since 2002, including at the Russian Consulate General in Liepaja, Latvia (2002–2005), Russia’s Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels (2008–2010), and the Russian Embassy in Germany (2014–2019). Since December 2019, he has headed a division in the Fourth Department of CIS Countries in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Olisov’s Georgian counterpart in Moscow is the businessman Mamuka Merkviladze, who has led the Georgian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy since March 2024. He also serves as President of the National Shooting Federation of Georgia, a position he has held since January 2022.

