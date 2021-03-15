Four NATO Ships Make Port Call in Poti

Four NATO ships, assigned to the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) are visiting the Georgian port of Poti on March 15-18, hosted by the Georgian Coast Guard.

The Group, led by Rear Admiral Manuel Aguirre Aldereguía, is composed of Spanish flagship Cristobal Colon, Bulgarian Smeli, Romanian Regina Maria and Turkish Kemalreis.

Georgian Interior Ministry says the NATO ships will conduct joint exercises with the country’s Coast Guard.

“It is important that NATO port visits to Georgia’s Black Sea ports are regular, which is one of the tangible results of NATO-Georgia cooperation in strengthening Black Sea security,” says the Ministry’s March 15 statement.

Allied Maritime Command stated earlier that the Group entered the Black Sea on March 12 and after completing the deployment, will resume its activities in the Mediterranean.

