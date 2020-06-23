USS Porter Makes Port Call in Batumi

USS Porter (DDG-78) is making a port call to Batumi to conduct maritime security operations and enhance regional maritime stability, combined readiness, and naval capability with our NATO allies, US Embassy in Tbilisi reported today.

“Porter has routinely operated in the Black Sea over the past few years, demonstrating our continued commitment to security and stability in the region.” said Cmdr. Craig Trent, commanding officer of USS Porter upon commencing his mission in the Black Sea in April 2020. Apart from Georgia, during this deployment, USS Porter planned engagements with Turkish, Romanian and Bulgarian allies.

USS Porter in Batumi. Photo: US Embassy in Tbilisi

USS Porter is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, commissioned in 1999 and actively serving as of 2017. USS Porter, forward-deployed to Naval Station Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.

