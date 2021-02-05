U.S. Navy Destroyer Makes Port Call in Batumi

The USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), a U.S. Navy guided-mission destroyer, is making a port call in Batumi today to conduct training with the Georgian Coast Guard, the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi reported on February 5.

The Embassy said the joint naval exercise aims to improve readiness, strengthen maritime domain awareness and refine bilateral interoperability.

“This visit reinforces the strong defense and security relationship between the United States and Georgia while demonstrating U.S. Navy readiness despite challenges posed by COVID-19,” it highlighted.

The U.S. Navy destroyer’s Commander Matthew Curnen on his part said the visit is “symbolic” of the countries’ “continued, strong partnership.”

The USS Donald Cook, based in Rota, Spain, deployed from the Mediterranean toward the Black Sea on January 23, to conduct training missions with NATO Allies and partners. It is currently unknown how long the warship will remain in the country.

The U.S. Navy warship last visited Georgia in 2019.