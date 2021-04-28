Lithuanian Foreign Minister Visits Tbilisi

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is visiting Tbilisi on April 27-29, where he already met his Georgian counterpart, Vice Premier David Zalkaliani and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Foreign Minister Zalkaliani stated after the meeting with FM Landsbergis that the two top diplomats discussed ongoing global developments and prospects for further development of Lithuanian-Georgian relations.

On his part, the Lithuanian FM said that besides the bilateral agenda, they discussed the necessity to implement the April 19 EU-mediated agreement and continuation of reforms. “Expressed strong Lithuanian support for Georgia’s European, Euro-Atlantic path,” FM Landsbergis tweeted.

The chief Lithuanian diplomat was then hosted by PM Garibashvili in the Government Chancellery. According to Government Administration’s press service, the parties talked about the situation in the Russian-occupied territories, also Georgia’s plans to apply for EU membership in 2024.

FM Landsbergis called for full implementation of the EU-brokered deal at the meeting, also discussing Georgia’s obligations under the DCFTA, said Andrius Kalindra, Lithuanian Ambassador.

Foreign Minister Landsbergis will later meet with President Salome Zurabishvili and Georgian MPs, and will also visit village Odzisi, located adjacent to the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia occupation line. He will hold a press conference on April 29, summing up his trip, and then depart to Azerbaijan. He arrived at the Georgian capital from Yerevan, Armenia.

