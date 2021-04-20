U.S. Welcomes April 19 Agreement

The U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi welcomed the signing of the EU-proposed April 19 Agreement between Georgian parties.

The U.S. State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price said that the compromise agreement put forward by European Council President Charles Michel on April 18 marks “important progress for Georgia’s democratic development.” Highlighting that the implementation of the agreement “will be equally important,” the State Department said the U.S. remains “committed to helping Georgia ensure this agreement achieves its aspirations.”

The U.S. Embassy also commended the signatories, stating that the “agreement required difficult compromises by all sides,” as well as “political courage and commitment to the people of Georgia to continue the hard work of building democratic institutions and strengthening the rule of law.”

Noting that the U.S. “is committed to assisting the Parliament to ensure” the implementation of the EU proposal, the Embassy statement invites individual MPs and remaining parties “to sign the agreement so that all of Georgia’s elected representatives can begin working together in a fully functioning Parliament on the pressing issues facing Georgia.”

“As always, the United States stands ready to support Georgia on its path toward full integration into the Euro-Atlantic family of nations,” the U.S. Embassy concluded.