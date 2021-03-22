Former Prime Minister Gakharia ‘Not Quitting Politics’

“I do not plan to go away. More so, I am not quitting politics,” former Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia told media today.

“We are following our agenda, which will give us the opportunity to reveal everything to you in detail in the nearest future. This is what I wanted to say today, and we will meet again soon,” he added.

Gakharia resigned on March 18 citing disagreement with his Georgian Dream party colleagues over the detention of Nika Melia, leader of the United National Movement. The ex-Prime Minister’s possible return to politics has been widely discussed since his resignation.

According to the IRI poll from August 2020, Gakharia was the most favored politician in the wake of the first COVID wave, with his favorability rating standing at 63%. In the same poll, GD’s Kakha Kaladze’s favorability was at 57%, and Bidzina Ivanishvili’s at 41%.

Noteworthy, that the NDI’s public opinion poll showed Gakharia’s approval significantly improve throughout his PM tenure, with his performance being regarded as “good” by 46% in December 2020 (up from 21% in November 2019) and as “bad” by only 17% (down from 35% in November 2019).

