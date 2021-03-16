Parliament Endorses Education, Culture Ministry Split

The Parliament of Georgia with 79 votes in favor on March 16 unanimously approved splitting the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport into two separate bodies.

The Ministry of Education and Science, on one hand, and the Ministry of Culture and Sport, on the other, will operate as independent Ministries.

The split has been anticipated since December 2020, with media reports claiming that the Georgian Dream MP and former Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani was expected to head the new Culture and Sport Ministry.

The two Ministries were merged in 2018 as part of former Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze’s structural reform plan, which reduced the number of Ministries from fourteen to eleven.

