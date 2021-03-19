New Occupied Akhalgori District Head Appointed

Tskhinvali leader Anatoly Bibilov appointed Vladimir Guliev, 46, as the new head of the occupied Akhalgori district, RES news agency reported on March 18.

Vladimir Guliev replaced Vitaliy Mamitov, who served as the district head from March 2019. Previously, Guliev served at various high-ranking positions, including as the aide to the Tskhinvali leader and first deputy head of the Akhalgori district administration.

According to the RFE/RL’s Russian-language Ekho Kavkaza, the appointment was connected to the personnel realignment ahead of the upcoming “presidential” campaign in the Kremlin-backed Tskhinvali/South Ossetia region.

