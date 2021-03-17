Gali Resident, Sent to Quarantine Instead of Hospital, Dies in Georgia Proper

A female resident of the occupied Gali district in Abkhazia, transferred to Georgia proper for medical services, has passed away in quarantine in the western village of Anaklia.

The Georgian Health Ministry told Civil.ge that the woman was transferred on March 16 through the Enguri crossing point, the only functioning passage linking Russian-occupied Abkhazia to Georgia proper. After an on-the-spot examination showed her condition was satisfactory, she was transported to a quarantine hotel, under medical supervision.

The Ministry reported that after several hours, the medical personnel at the quarantine called for an ambulance, but the emergency brigade found upon arrival that the woman had already passed away. It did not elaborate on the cause of death.

Restrictions were eased on the Enguri crossing point on February 11, after Abkhaz-imposed closure lasted over eleven months. The eased rules for crossing allow certain residents, including the elderly, pensioners, and persons with special needs, to travel to Tbilisi-controlled territory and back. The mandatory quarantine period for those entering Georgia proper is currently set at five days, reduced from the previous twelve.

