NATO Headquarters in Brussels pictured in 2019. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
News

Updated Substantial NATO-Georgia Package Approved

03/12/2020 - 15:03
11 1 minute read

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on December 2 following the Foreign Ministerial that the Allies and Georgia have approved an updated Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP).

The statement came after Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba met with the Allies at the special online Ministerial session to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region.

“Just the fact that we had now this meeting at ministerial level sends a very clear message of support. It demonstrates the strong political support from all NATO Allies to Georgia, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the fact that we provide both political support but also practical support,” Secretary General told reporters.

He stated that by refreshing the SNGP, the Alliance will be stepping up its political support to Georgia, adding that the Foreign Ministers also agreed on further steps to improve situational awareness in the region.

Noting that “Russia continues to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine,” the Secretary General said NATO is responding by strengthening their presence on land, at sea and in the air, and will further increase practical support to both countries.

Discussing the Ministerial session and updated SNGP details with Georgian media, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said new practical components have been added to the Package, including extending the capacities of the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center, increased number of port calls by NATO allies, intensified exercises, and expanded cooperation in the medical sector.

“It also includes secure communication, which is of utmost importance for us to meet NATO standards and have secure communication channels with NATO. In today’s world, as we are facing cyberattacks and various hybrid threats, strengthening this element is very important in the context of NATO integration,” top Georgian diplomat added.

FM Zalkaliani concluded that the NATO Foreign Ministerial in this regard had a “tangible result,” which strengthens Georgia’s resilience, defense capabilities and increases its compatibility with the Alliance.

The Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, initially approved at NATO Wales Summit in September 2014, is a set of measures and initiatives aimed at strengthening Georgia’s defense capabilities and developing closer security cooperation and interoperability with NATO, covering 13 areas of defense and security-related sectors in Georgia.

Tags
03/12/2020 - 15:03
11 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Police Seize 7 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

Police Seize 7 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

03/12/2020 - 14:12
Photo of Sokhumi Temporarily Reopens Enguri Crossing Point

Sokhumi Temporarily Reopens Enguri Crossing Point

03/12/2020 - 14:08
Photo of Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in November

Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in November

03/12/2020 - 13:11
Photo of Georgian, Polish Foreign Ministers Meet in Warsaw

Georgian, Polish Foreign Ministers Meet in Warsaw

02/12/2020 - 23:59
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button