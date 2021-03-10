Georgia’s Lordkipanidze Sworn In as ICC Judge

Six newly-elected judges of the International Criminal Court, including Georgian Minister of Justice Gocha Lordkipanidze, were sworn in on March 10.

Gocha Lordkipanidze was elected as ICC judge for a nine-year term as the candidate from Eastern Europe on December 18, 2020, making him the first Georgian to assume the post in the Hague-based international tribunal.

The newly elected ICC judge held the position of Georgian Deputy Justice Minister since 2012, and since October 2020 was elevated as Justice Minister, as previous Minister Tea Tsulukiani left to join the parliamentary election campaign to become Georgian Dream party MP.

Trained in Essex and Harvard Law Schools, Lordkipanidze’s earlier work experiences include serving as Adviser to the Prime Minister in international law and foreign affairs in 2005-09.

Along with Lordkipanidze, Joanna Korner (United Kingdom), María del Socorro Flores Liera (Mexico), Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez (Costa Rica), Miatta Maria Samba (Sierra Leone), and Althea Violet Alexis-Windsor (Trinidad and Tobago) have also been elected as ICC judges for a term of nine years.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)