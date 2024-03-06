ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Russian Commander in Ukraine, Georgia Wars

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for two high-ranking Russian commanders, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash and Admiral Viktor Sokolov, on charges of war crimes allegedly committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the ICC’s recent decision is unrelated to the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash played a role in this conflict as well. As commander of the 368th Assault Aviation Regiment, Kobylash allegedly personally carried out bombing raids on Georgian cities as a military pilot in 2008. Following the invasion of Georgia, he was made a ‘Hero of the Russian Federation’.

According to the ICC, each of the suspects are allegedly responsible for war crimes in Ukraine such as directing attacks at civilian objects, causing excessive incidental harm to civilians and committing inhumane acts.

