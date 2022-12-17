The Daily Beat: 16 December

- The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor concluded his six-year investigation into the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. The arrest warrants for war crimes are out for three South Ossetian officials and sufficient evidence existed against one Russian army Major-General who died in the meantime. Despite Russia’s shrill claims to the contrary, no Georgian army commanders or officials were implicated in war crimes. ICC now has to bring the responsible – apparently hiding in Russia – to court.
- Tbilisi Court of Appeals quashed the lower court decision that said giving municipal money to only the dominant Orthodox Christian religious congregation was discriminatory in Marneuli, where many Muslim Georgians of Azerbaijani descent reside. The defense said the appellate court decision was “disturbing” as it was rushed without proper review, and the judge exhibited a bias towards the plaintiffs.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spoke up to urge proper medical care and postponement of the prison sentence for its citizen, Mikheil Saakashvili. Before his calamitous return to Georgia last autumn, the maverick politician served as an advisor to Volodymir Zelenski, Ukraine’s president. Reversing its earlier position, the Government of Georgia decided to spend GEL 1.5 million to purchase power generators for Ukraine.
Talk and Show
- Many an eyebrow was raised as the majority party mouthpiece, “Imedi TV” sported the following motto in its broadcast studio: “If one is forced to be free, he is enslaved, while if one chooses slavery, he knows freedom.” While the origins of this controversial wisdom remain unclear, the Netizens felt Orwellian vibes.
- “Bad karma” memes filled social media as Zurab Makharadze, ex-leader of the pro-Kremlin Alt-info group and short-lived Alliance of Patriots said he left politics after being blackmailed with sex tapes. Makharadze, who ardently defended “family values”, said he cheated on his wife and on his new girlfriend too, and apologized for “not having what it takes to be the leader.” Even as he went to some lengths to say he cheated “with a girl”, rumors sprang that Makharadze, who inspired homophobic pogroms, was caught in an otherwise saucy act.